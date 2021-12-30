The United States is causing a stir by claiming that the closure of New Media hurts Hong Kong’s credibility.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken led international condemnation of the latest closure of a pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong, saying it harmed the city’s reputation.

“The PRC and local authorities harm Hong Kong’s legitimacy and profitability by repressing independent media,” Blinken added, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“A free press is embraced by a confident government that is unafraid of the truth.”

Police in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been tightening its grip, stormed the offices of Stand News on Wednesday, seizing phones, computers, and documents, as well as the editor-in-chief.

Later, Stand News announced that it would cease operations immediately.

Blinken stated, “Journalism is not sedition.”

“We demand that the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong authorities stop harassing Hong Kong’s free and independent media and release all journalists and media executives who have been wrongfully jailed and charged.”

Hong Kong has long been a major financial center and a regional center for international media, but China’s tightening restrictions have sent shivers through the area.

Following enormous and often violent protests against Beijing’s encroachments, which had promised to allow an independent system when Britain surrendered the colony to the mainland in 1997, China enacted a harsh security ordinance.

Authorities shut down another critical publication, Apple Daily, in June after seizing its assets under the national security law.

The most recent arrests were made under a British colonial-era law for “conspiracy to print seditious publication,” with police accusing Stand News of inciting hatred toward the Hong Kong administration through articles and blog entries.

Patrick Lam, the editor-in-chief, and Denise Ho, a board member who resigned in June, were among those arrested.

Melanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, also condemned the arrests, which included Ho, who was born in Hong Kong but raised in Canada.

“The arrests in Hong Kong of current and former board and staff members of Stand News, including Canadian citizen and campaigner Denise Ho, are profoundly concerning to us,” Joly stated.

The raid and arrests, according to European Union spokesman Peter Stano, showed “a further degradation in #PressFreedom” in the city.

The Society of Professional Journalists, a nonprofit based in the United States that advocates free speech and ethical standards, has expressed support for Stand News.

“SPJ stands with our courageous colleagues in Hong Kong who believe in the freedom of journalistic organizations to be free of government control,” said Dan Kubiske, co-chair of the group’s international community.

