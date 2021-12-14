The United States invests over $9 billion to expand minority lending.

The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that the US government will invest roughly $9 billion to promote lending to racial minorities and the poor.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated in a statement, “We know that the communities most harmed by Covid-19 have typically been communities of minority, and Treasury has implemented remedial legislation with fairness in mind.”

According to the Treasury Department, the cash announced by Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris would be distributed through the Emergency Capital Investment Program to 186 banks and credit unions in 36 states, Guam, and the District of Columbia.

According to the statement, $3.1 billion of the overall $8.7 billion investment will go to institutions run by minorities.

“Deep racial inequities continue to hold people back from attaining their full potential in America today,” Harris said at a Washington event announcing the money, referring to wealth and house ownership differences across American racial groups.

“America achieves its entire potential when every town achieves its full potential,” Harris remarked.

President Joe Biden’s administration has made a series of moves to increase financial access as a means of combating inequality in the world’s largest economy.

According to the Federal Reserve, the average white family has five times the wealth of the average Hispanic family and eight times the wealth of the average Black family as of 2019.

This year, millions of Americans who lost their employment due to the Covid-19 outbreak have returned to work, but the benefits haven’t been distributed evenly.

White Americans had a 3.7 percent unemployment rate in November, which was lower than the general average of 4.2 percent. According to Labor Department figures, it was 6.7 percent for Black Americans, 5.2 percent for Hispanics, and 3.8 percent for Asians.

Last June, the government set aside roughly $1.3 billion for community development financial institutions, which provide banking services to underserved or disadvantaged communities.

The latest expenditure was made possible by federal pandemic response initiatives.