The United States intends to use air strikes in Afghanistan to keep Al-Qaeda in check.

Now that US soldiers have departed Afghanistan, the Pentagon wants to rely on air attacks to prevent a return of Al-Qaeda, but experts and lawmakers are wary of the so-called “over-the-horizon” strategy’s success.

When President Joe Biden announced the entire departure of US forces from Afghanistan in April, he promised that Al-Qaeda would not be allowed to resurface in the country where Osama bin Laden plotted the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington.

Since then, the Pentagon has argued that “over-the-horizon” strikes from US bases or aircraft carriers can hold Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) terrorists in Afghanistan in check.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that “over-the-horizon operations are tough but certainly achievable.”

“And the intelligence that backs them up comes from a number of places, not only from US troops on the ground.”

Austin’s comments came just two weeks after the Pentagon chief was compelled to apologize to the families of victims killed in a drone strike in Kabul on August 29.

The drone hit was meant to kill suspected IS terrorists, but it instead killed ten civilians, including seven children, in what Austin described as a “terrible mistake.”

It was the latest in a long series of US drone strikes in Afghanistan that have resulted in civilian casualties, making it one of the most divisive subjects in the 20-year conflict and drawing scathing criticism from Afghans.

Austin refused to provide much about the Pentagon’s “over-the-horizon” plans during his congressional testimony, assuring committee members he could provide more specifics in a closed classified session.

Long-distance strikes on land-locked Afghanistan, which is thousands of miles (kilometers) from the nearest US base, have been questioned by a number of academics and parliamentarians.

“Should Terrorists in Afghanistan Be Killed From ‘Over The Horizon’? James Holmes, a professor of marine strategy at the Naval War College, wrote a paper titled “Good Luck.”

“When the battlefield is within easy reach of sea or air troops, over-the-horizon operations function well,” Holmes wrote on the national security website 19fortyfive.com.

According to Holmes, a former US Navy officer, “land-based aircraft flying from Persian Gulf airstrips must divert southward through hostile Iranian territory, into the Arabian Sea, and northward into Pakistani airspace to hit targets in Afghanistan.”

“From a distance sense, carrier aircraft have it simpler because their mobile airstrip may linger in the Arabian Sea,” he added.

“However, Kabul, the Afghan capital, is only about 700 miles away. Brief News from Washington Newsday.