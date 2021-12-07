The United States intends to take action against Shell Corporations.

According to proposed rules unveiled Tuesday, the US Treasury is taking steps to combat corruption, money laundering, and tax fraud via shell companies by requiring organizations to identify their ownership.

The crackdown comes as President Joe Biden announces a government-wide anti-corruption campaign ahead of Thursday’s International Anti-Corruption Day.

According to Treasury, the idea would build a database to track “beneficial owners” of all corporations and many trusts, which means anyone who owns 25% of a company or has the power to make decisions for it.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “The proposed rule for beneficial ownership reporting is a substantial step toward closing the vulnerabilities in our corporate transparency framework that allow corruption to flourish and illicit monies to come into the United States.”

The rule “will assist in closing loopholes that jeopardize US national security, bolstering economic fairness, and safeguarding the integrity of our financial system,” according to the White House.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the Treasury Department’s anti-corruption and anti-terrorism watchdog, would accept public comments on the draft rule through February 7, but officials couldn’t say when a final regulation might be issued.

The provisions for beneficial ownership information reporting are mandated by the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which Congress passed in early January.

Treasury officials told reporters that they will gather information on how different states regard trusts that can function as tax havens, amid growing worry that state governments are creating their own loopholes that allow the creation of trusts that can serve as tax havens.

According to the documents, while the proposed rule will apply to some business trusts, others will most likely be exempt.

Following up on the so-called Pandora Papers, a global network of investigative journalists’ inquiry into money laundering and tax dodging, a congressional subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday on the issue of US tax havens.