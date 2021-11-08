The United States has threatened more sanctions in response to Nicaragua’s ‘undemocratic’ election.

After President Daniel Ortega was declared the winner of an election largely regarded as a fraud, the United States threatened Nicaragua with more penalties on Monday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that “we will continue to use diplomacy, coordinated actions with regional allies and partners, sanctions, and visa restrictions, as appropriate, to promote accountability for those complicit in supporting the Ortega-Murillo government’s undemocratic acts.”

Since June, Nicaraguan police have imprisoned seven potential presidential candidates, effectively ensuring Ortega and his vice president, Rosario Murillo, a fourth consecutive term.

“While Ortega and Murillo may continue in power, Nicaragua’s fraudulent election provides them with no democratic mandate to rule,” Blinken remarked.

He said the US would cooperate with other democracies, notably at an Organization of American States summit this week, to “push for a return to democracy in Nicaragua through free and fair elections and complete respect for human rights.”

“We have to start with the immediate and unconditional release of individuals who have been unfairly imprisoned,” Blinken stated.

The US has already imposed penalties on Ortega, Murillo, and a number of Nicaraguans in their inner circle for their conduct leading up to the election on Sunday.

