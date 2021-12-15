The United States has threatened more sanctions against Myanmar’s government.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US is exploring new steps to urge Myanmar’s junta to return to a “democratic trajectory,” as concern rises about an intensifying crackdown on opposition.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian administration in February.

Although the US has imposed sanctions and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has drafted a peace roadmap, there are serious doubts about the generals’ commitment.

Blinken admitted that the “situation has not improved” during a visit to Malaysia, one of several ASEAN countries that has harshly criticized the coup.

“I believe it will be critical in the coming weeks and months to consider what other acts and measures we can take — individually and together — to put pressure on the government to return the country to a democratic path,” he said.

“That is something we are looking into,” he said, without specifying the steps.

According to a local observer, the coup provoked widespread protests, but the junta responded with a ruthless crackdown that has resulted in the deaths of over 1,300 people and the detention of others.

Blinken also stated that the US was “very aggressively” investigating whether the treatment of the Rohingya Muslim minority in Buddhist-majority Myanmar constituted “genocide.”

Hundreds of thousands fled to Bangladesh in 2017 after a military crackdown in Myanmar, where they confront severe prejudice.

The United Nations warned last week of a “alarming escalation” of human rights violations in Myanmar as the military sought to suppress dissent.

They were reacting to reports that 11 villagers, including children, had been killed.

The US claimed it was “outraged” by “credible and disgusting claims” that the victims were tied up and burned alive.

The assertions were refuted by the junta, which is stuck in a violent stalemate with militias attempting to overthrow the coup.

Despite international pressure, the generals have showed little evidence of modifying their minds.

After the generals refused to let the bloc’s envoy meet Suu Kyi, ASEAN took the unusual step of banning junta commander Min Aung Hlaing from its October summit.

However, there are signs that Cambodia, which will take up ASEAN’s rotational chairmanship next year, is working to reintegrate Myanmar.

Hun Sen, the country’s strongman premier, wants to visit Myanmar in January for discussions, making him the first international leader to do so since the coup.

