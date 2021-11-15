The United States has slammed Russia for its ‘irresponsible’ space missile test.

On Monday, the US condemned Russia for launching a “dangerous and irresponsible” missile attack that blew up one of its own satellites, resulting in a debris cloud that compelled the crew of the International Space Station to take evasive measures.

Officials claimed Washington was not alerted in advance of the test, which is just the fourth time a satellite has been hit from the ground, and that it will consult with allies on how to respond.

The test rekindles fears about the expanding space arms race, which includes everything from the construction of satellites that can shunt others out of orbit to laser weapons.

“Earlier today, the Russian Federation issued a statement.