The United States has shifted its focus away from Afghanistan and toward China.

Following a two-decade focus on Afghanistan, the US withdrawal this week allows the country to shift its focus to the east, where superpower foe China is now the top priority.

Even as the US exit from Afghanistan entered its tumultuous final days, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Southeast Asia last week, trying to reinforce US allies’ pushback against the region’s giant, in a sign of Washington’s geopolitical shift.

“Actions that… endanger the rules-based international order,” Harris said, referring to Beijing’s aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Her visit to Singapore and Vietnam was perceived as an attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to comfort Asian friends who were concerned about the US withdrawal from Kabul following the unexpected fall of the Afghan government that Washington had supported for over two decades.

The failure of the US pullout from Afghanistan, according to Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution, will not have a long-term influence on Washington’s credibility in Asia.

Hass explained that “America’s status in Asia is a result of its shared interests with its partners in balancing China’s ascent and sustaining the lengthy peace that has underpinned the region’s fast development.”

“Events in Afghanistan have had no impact on any of those factors,” he told AFP.

According to AFP, the US pivot to East Asia will “open up new opportunities” for the US and its regional partners.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee, is unlikely to shift the balance of power between the US and competitor superpowers Russia and China.

He dismissed claims on Tuesday that the United States’ apparent weakness may enable China to invade Taiwan or Russia to attack Ukraine, for example.

“I honestly don’t see anyone who believes their [Russian or Chinese] calculus has altered dramatically because we just moved the final 2,500 troops out of Afghanistan,” Smith said during an online Brookings conference.

“There are a lot of other factors that go into whether or not Russia and China feel like they can be aggressive in those parts of the world,” he said.

Former Pentagon officer Derek Grossman, now a defense analyst at the Rand Corporation think tank, believes China can gain an edge by cultivating strong connections with the Taliban. Brief News from Washington Newsday.