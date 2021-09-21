The United States has sanctioned a cryptocurrency exchange for its ties to ransomware.

The US imposed sanctions on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX on Tuesday for its ties to ransomware extortionists, as part of a broader effort to combat a surge in cybercrime.

The decision is the first time the US has sanctioned a virtual currency exchange, and it comes as President Joe Biden’s government has been pressed to act in the wake of high-profile cyberattacks and data breaches.

Attacks on a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking industry, and the Microsoft Exchange email system resulted in real-world issues and highlighted the vulnerability of US infrastructure to digital pirates.

The US Treasury Department, which issued the sanctions, did not indicate whether SUEX was involved in any of the occurrences, but it did say that “illicit actors” were involved in 40% of the exchange’s known transaction history.

“Some virtual currency exchanges are exploited by malevolent actors, but others, like SUEX, support unlawful operations for their own illicit gains,” the Treasury said in a statement, noting that the sanctions are the first against a crypto exchange.

As a result of the penalties, any assets of the platform that are subject to US jurisdiction have been frozen, and Americans are no longer allowed to use SUEX.

Chainalysis’ crypto experts highlighted that enormous sums of money have passed through the site, much of it from dubious origins.

SUEX’s deposit addresses hosted at prominent exchanges have collected over $160 million in Bitcoin alone from ransomware actors, scammers, and darknet market operators, according to a research by Chainalysis, a cryptocurrency data company.

SUEX is based in the Czech Republic, although it also has operations in Russia and the Middle East.

The US certification, according to Chainalysis, is noteworthy because it “represents considerable activity” by Washington in combating money laundering, which is a crucial component of digital crime.

The US also issued a new warning to businesses and individuals who pay ransoms to have their files decrypted by ransomware hackers.

Americans could face fines if they are involved in ransom payments, according to the report, because the US already has a blacklist of people and countries associated to ransomware assaults.

The revelation comes after the US announced a $10 million reward for information on cyber extortionists in other countries in July, as part of a stepped-up attempt to combat a surge in ransomware assaults.

A series of high-profile ransomware assaults this year have affected a US pipeline, a meat processor, and the software firm Kaseya, affecting 1,500 firms, many of which are not well-known.

