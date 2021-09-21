The United States has sanctioned a cryptocurrency exchange for its ties to ransomware attacks.

As part of its effort to combat digital crime, the US levied penalties on cryptocurrency exchange SUEX on Tuesday for its ties to ransomware criminals.

The move follows cyberattacks and data breaches involving a major US oil pipeline, a meatpacking company, and the Microsoft Exchange email system, as well as ransomware assaults affecting a variety of industries.

The US Treasury Department did not indicate whether SUEX was involved in any of the occurrences, but it did say that “illicit actors” were involved in 40% of the exchange’s known transaction history.

According to the Treasury Department, “some virtual currency exchanges are exploited by malevolent actors, but others, like SUEX, enable unlawful operations for their own illegitimate gains.”

As a result of the penalties, any assets of the platform that are subject to US jurisdiction have been frozen, and Americans are no longer allowed to use SUEX.

In July, the US offered a $10 million prize for information on international cyber extortionists as part of a stepped-up attempt to combat a surge in ransomware assaults.

A series of high-profile ransomware assaults this year have affected a US pipeline, a meat processor, and the software firm Kaseya, affecting 1,500 firms, many of which are not well-known.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, criminal cyber actors were paid $350 million last year, up 300 percent from 2019.

Many of the attacks, according to US authorities, originate in Russia, though the amount of state involvement is still being contested. Russia denies any involvement.