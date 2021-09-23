The United States has returned an ancient Gilgamesh tablet to Iraq.

After being stolen three decades ago and illegally brought to the United States, a 3,500-year-old tablet detailing the Gilgamesh epic was returned to Iraq on Thursday.

During a ceremony in Washington, Iraqi Cultural Minister Hassan Nazim accepted the tablet.

He explained, “To me, it means restoring self-esteem and confidence in Iraqi society.”

The antique item, despite its diminutive size, has enormous cultural and historical significance. It includes passages from the “Epic of Gilgamesh,” one of the world’s oldest works of literature, which chronicles the story of a great Mesopotamian ruler on a quest for immortality.

“It is a story that has inspired all of the great monotheistic religions, leaving traces also on the Iliad and the Odyssey,” UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said, describing the story as a “treasure” for “our shared humanity.”

She went on to say that the stone’s return to its proper location is “a great triumph for the international community versus those who desecrate heritage.”

“Its repatriation is an amazing narrative in and of itself,” US Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite remarked.

The cuneiform-carved clay tablet is thought to have been stolen from an Iraqi museum in 1991, during the time of the first Gulf War.

According to Polite, it emerged in the United Kingdom in 2001.

In 2003, an American art dealer purchased it from a Jordanian family in London, then shipped it to the United States without revealing its actual nature to customs. It was then sold for $50,000 to antique dealers in 2007 using a forged certificate of authenticity.

The tablet was sold for $1.67 million in 2014 to the Green family, the owners of Hobby Lobby and fundamentalist Christians who wanted to display it at their Museum of the Bible in Washington.

In 2017, a museum curator became concerned about the tablet’s provenance, believing that the documentation was lacking. In 2019, it was ultimately seized.

Iraq’s Ministry of Culture has urged other institutions to examine items of shady provenance in the hope of uncovering more lost antiquity treasures.

“To combat the criminal trafficking of artifacts, we ask all colleges, museums, institutions (and) antiquities collectors to show more care and interest in restituting those that have been smuggled to the nation of origin,” the ministry said.

In July, the United States returned over 17,000 antique antiquities to Iraq. The majority of the artifacts were from the Sumerian civilisation, which was one of Mesopotamia’s oldest civilizations, dating back around 4,000 years.

