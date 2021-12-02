The United States has passed a rule that might force Chinese companies to leave Wall Street.

On Thursday, US market authorities announced the adoption of a rule that allows them to delist foreign corporations from Wall Street exchanges if they refuse to submit information to auditors. The rule is largely targeted at Chinese companies.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the mandate requires corporations to disclose whether they are “owned or controlled” by a government.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) must be permitted to scrutinize audits of foreign companies listed on US exchanges, according to a law passed by Congress last year.

Companies must also name any members of the Chinese Communist Party to its board of directors, according to the law.

Beijing has refused to allow the PCAOB to inspect audits of Chinese and Hong Kong-based corporations.

“In our securities regime, we have a basic deal… The firms that audit your records must be subject to scrutiny by the PCAOB if you intend to issue public securities in the United States “In a statement, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

“The Commission and the PCAOB will continue to collaborate to ensure that foreign corporations using US capital markets have their auditors follow our regulations,” he said. “We hope that other governments… will take steps to make that happen.” According to the SEC, around 220 companies are located in regions where PCAOB inspections are hindered.

According to a Bloomberg report, Beijing has asked Didi, the “Chinese Uber,” to leave Wall Street.

Alibaba’s stock fell to its lowest level in more than four years on Thursday, owing to reports that the Chinese e-commerce behemoth may abandon US indices.