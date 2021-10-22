The United States has offered a reward for another of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s associates.

The US announced a $10 million prize on Friday for the arrest of a business associate accused of money laundering, whose extradition has enraged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Colombian Alvaro Pulido and American Alex Saab have been charged with running a network that diverted $350 million in food aid intended for needy Venezuelans to overseas accounts.

The West African island nation of Cape Verde deported Saab to the United States earlier this month, enraging Maduro, who halted talks with the US-backed opposition.

The State Department announced a $10 million reward for information leading to Pulido’s arrest or conviction.

According to the announcement, “Pulido and his co-conspirators reportedly marked-up the cost of creating the food boxes in order to generate a personal profit from their production.”

A federal grand jury in Florida indicted Pulido and four others on new charges related to the conspiracy on Thursday.

According to the Justice Department, Pulido and the others may face up to 100 years in prison if convicted.

Venezuela’s opposition has portrayed Saab as a shady dealmaker for Maduro, a left-wing demagogue whose country is in dire economic straits.

