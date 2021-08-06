The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Nicaragua as a result of the government’s crackdown on the opposition.

In reaction to an increasingly brutal crackdown on the opposition before of elections, the US said Friday that it would deny visas to another 50 Nicaraguans related to President Daniel Ortega.

In an attempt to make the penalties stick, the State Department said that 50 family members of Ortega-connected officials would be denied entrance, expanding on a July 12 notification of visa restrictions on over 100 persons, including legislators and judges.

The declaration came after Nicaraguan officials jailed Berenice Quezada, a 27-year-old former beauty queen who proclaimed her intention to run for Vice President against Ortega’s wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.

“Ortega and Murillo have once again displayed their fear of running against anyone who they believe has the support of the Nicaraguan people,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price, hailing Quezada as a “brave Nicaraguan.”

“The US will continue to employ diplomatic and economic instruments to seek accountability for those who assist Ortega and Murillo in their repression,” he said.

Authorities have already detained seven presidential candidates as Ortega prepares to run for a fourth consecutive term in November after regaining power in 2007.

Ortega, a former Marxist guerrilla, also served as President of Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, during which time the US supported violent opposition to his Sandinista movement.

Ortega eventually remade himself as a pro-business pragmatic, but Western countries and the opposition fear he is increasingly becoming a dictator as he works to consolidate control.