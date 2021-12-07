The United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran for human rights violations.

The US imposed new penalties on a dozen Iranian people and businesses on Tuesday for “serious” human rights violations, only days after nuclear talks with Tehran came to a halt with little progress.

The Treasury and State Departments imposed sanctions against government officials and organizations that have been involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, as well as prisons where activists have been held in deplorable conditions.

Several Syrian officials were also placed on the Treasury’s sanctions blacklist for their roles in political repression and chemical-weapons attacks, while Uganda’s military intelligence head was sanctioned for abusing people detained because of their nationality or political opinions.

The declaration comes ahead of the Summit for Democracy, which will be held in Washington later this week and is described as a campaign to promote more free and open societies.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The United States is dedicated to promote democracy and accountability for those who violate human rights around the world.”

“The United States will use its full arsenal of measures to bring these human rights violations to light and put an end to them,” he said.

The Iranian sanctions targeted officials and entities involved in deadly crackdowns on protests between 2009 and 2019, according to the Treasury, including Hassan Karami, the head of the LEF Special Units, which are tasked with crowd management and protest suppression.

Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Basij, the country’s Islamic militia, was also named. The Basij was implicated in fatal crackdowns in 2009 and 2019.

Two Syrian air force major generals, Tawfiq Muhammad Khadour and Muhammad Youssef Al-Hasouri, were blacklisted by the Treasury Department for chemical gas attacks that killed a large number of civilians in 2017 and 2018.

Major General Abel Kandiho, the commander of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Uganda, was sanctioned.

The Treasury added that those apprehended by Kandiho’s agency “were subjected to severe beatings and other atrocious acts by (military intelligence) officers, including sexual torture and electrocutions, often leading in significant long-term disability and even death.”

According to Andrea Gacki, chief of the Treasury’s sanctions division, the US Treasury “will continue to defend against authoritarianism, supporting accountability for violent suppression of people wanting to enjoy their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”