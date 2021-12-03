The United States has filed a lawsuit to prevent Nvidia from merging with the United Kingdom’s Arm for $40 billion.

Fearing that the $40 billion combination of graphics chipmaker Nvidia and mobile chip technology behemoth Arm Ltd will stifle competition, US officials launched a lawsuit on Thursday to stop it.

The decision comes as US President Joe Biden works to increase domestic chip production in order to reduce the dependency on imports by American industry.

“The proposed vertical acquisition would give one of the major semiconductor companies control over the computing technologies and designs that other firms rely on to produce their own competing chips,” the FTC said in a statement, referring to chips as “critical infrastructure.”

The globe is experiencing a global shortage of semiconductors, which is stifling production of a wide range of products, including automobiles, and driving up the cost of new and used cars.

The FTC’s concerns about the merger were echoed by UK regulators, who recently demanded an in-depth investigation into the deal.

According to the British government, Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries requested a Phase Two investigation into the acquisition from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regulator last month.

The European Commission is also investigating the multibillion-dollar deal.

SoftBank Group of Japan stated last year that it would sell Arm for up to $40 billion (34 billion euros), subject to regulatory approvals, in a deal expected to close in early 2022.

Nvidia has promised to engage with the CMA and the UK government to address and “resolve” any issues, according to a spokeswoman.

Nvidia’s initial reaction to the US authorities’ claim was muted.

“We will continue to seek to establish that this acquisition will benefit the industry and foster competition as we go forward in the FTC process,” the business said in a statement to AFP.

Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition Holly Vedova said the agency is taking action “to prevent a chip behemoth from suffocating the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies by blocking the largest semiconductor chip merger in history.”

“This proposed merger will allow the combined corporation to unjustly undercut Nvidia’s competitors” and, as a result, raise prices.

Nvidia, situated in California, is one of the world’s largest and most valuable computer businesses, whereas Arm, based in Tokyo, develops and licenses microprocessor designs and architectures.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns, Nvidia, a company known for graphics cards used in the video game industry, saw revenues skyrocket as gaming exploded in popularity.

The company wants to use its coveted chips, which are designed to handle data-rich images in real time, to power artificial intelligence software and assistance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.