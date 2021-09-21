The United States has filed a lawsuit to prevent American Airlines and JetBlue from forming a partnership.

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to prevent American Airlines and JetBlue from forming an alliance, which it claims will damage travelers by restricting competition.

“In a sector where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines’ ‘alliance’ with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented strategy to further consolidate the market,” stated Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The Northeast Alliance case has been joined by attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia.

The firms announced the partnership in July 2020, when airlines were trying to stay afloat in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, which caused travel to drop. Routes through Boston and the three New York airports would be consolidated.

If the contract is allowed to continue, Garland believes it would result in higher tickets, fewer choices, and lower-quality service.

According to the complaint, American is the world’s largest airline, and it controls practically all passenger air travel in the United States, along with competitors Delta, United, and Southwest.

After failing to complete previous acquisitions, American “has doggedly pursued an industry consolidation strategy in the United States and around the world,” according to the statement.

The alliance has provided “obvious consumer benefits,” according to American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker.

“Ironically, the DOJ’s action tries to take away customer choice and hinder competition, not to encourage it,” Parker said in a statement, adding that the company will “vigorously refute the DOJ’s assertions.”