The United States has filed a lawsuit against Uber for charging disabled passengers a “wait fee.”

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, US authorities said that Uber violated civil rights rules by charging “wait” fees to disabled passengers who required more time to board a vehicle.

Uber charges a price if a driver takes longer than two minutes to pick up any passenger, but the Department of Justice claims that charging those fees to handicapped passengers is discriminatory.

In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said, “This lawsuit seeks to bring Uber into compliance… while sending a forceful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they require extra time to get into a car.”

The litigation was “surprising and unsatisfactory,” according to Uber, which said it has been in talks with authorities about it.

The company also stated that it had returned wait fees to handicapped passengers, and that starting last week, any rider who certifies that they are disabled will have the expenses waived automatically.

Prosecutors in the United States argued the firm failed to “fairly” adjust its rules, citing the fact that a passenger might use a wheelchair that needs to be folded and placed in the car, or that a blind rider might need more time to safely go to the vehicle.

The lawsuit requested that a federal judge in Northern California force Uber to amend its wait time fee policy in order to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

It also wants the court to require Uber to “educate its personnel and drivers on the ADA, pay money damages to those who were subjected to the illegal wait time surcharges, and pay a civil penalty,” according to the complaint.

A number of passengers in the United States have previously filed lawsuits against Uber, saying that they were assaulted during Uber rides.

Along with ride-share business Lyft, it has also fought legal and ballot box disputes in California over whether drivers should be deemed employees and thus entitled to certain benefits.