The United States has called for a “global effort” to combat cybercrime.

On Tuesday, a top US Treasury official called for a “global effort” to combat cyberattacks and prevent criminals from extorting money from computer networks.

“It’s vital that we not just accomplish this in the United States, but that we have a global effort,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said.

Cybersecurity must be prioritized by governments, businesses, and individuals to “prevent criminal actors from gaining access to their systems and potentially holding them to ransom.”

He spoke in front of the Senate Banking Committee to provide a Treasury research showing that the expanding usage of cryptocurrencies outside of established payment systems is undermining the effectiveness of US economic penalties.

“Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that funds do not fall into the hands of criminal actors and… do not flow into the hands of individuals who have been sanctioned by the US,” Adeyemo said.

Targets — persons, government officials, or companies — are barred from utilizing the US financial system, thereby cutting them off from banking and earning from commerce in the rest of the world.

However, according to the Treasury report, digital currencies and alternative payment systems can be used to avoid penalties by shifting cash and profits outside of the traditional dollar-based financial system.

China is “trying to find ways around our financial system to escape sanctions,” according to the official.

Governments, on the other hand, are better equipped to “hold our adversaries accountable for activities that they conduct that are in violation of international laws and norms” when they “take actions in conjunction with other countries,” he said.

When asked about Afghanistan, Adeyemo said that maintaining economic sanctions against the Taliban is “vital,” but that “finding avenues for real humanitarian assistance to reach the Afghan people” is also important.

“I envision no situation where we would allow the Taliban access to the reserves that belong to the Afghan people,” he added, referring to Washington’s decision to withhold $9 billion in the country’s offshore holdings.

Since the September 11, 2001 attacks, the use of sanctions has surged tenfold, according to the Treasury Department, with 9,421 designations this year compared to only 912 in 2000.