The United States has banned China Telecom due of national security concerns.

China Telecom was barred from operating in the United States on Tuesday, citing “significant” national security concerns, further straining already strained relations between the superpowers.

The action is the latest shot in a long-running feud between the world’s two largest economies over a variety of topics including Taiwan, Hong Kong, human rights, trade, and technology.

It also comes as US Vice President Joe Biden continues to pursue a tough stance against Beijing, similar to that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic attitude heightened tensions.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has ordered China Telecom Americas to cease operations in the United States within 60 days, bringing an end to a nearly 20-year presence in the country.

The FCC stated in a statement that the company’s “ownership and control by the Chinese government create serious national security and law enforcement threats.”

Beijing will be able to “access, store, disrupt, and/or misroute US communications, allowing them to engage in espionage and other detrimental actions against the United States,” according to the report.

The declaration occurred following a video call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in which the two discussed trade in a “pragmatic, frank, and productive” manner, according to Beijing.

It will also raise the stakes for Biden’s scheduled virtual meetings with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, later this year.

According to Bloomberg News, China Telecom spokeswoman Ge Yu said in an email that the FCC’s decision was “disappointing.” “While continuing to service our customers, we intend to investigate all available choices.” An email sent to the Chinese embassy’s press contact in Washington received no response.

The statement on Tuesday raised fears of more sanctions against Chinese tech companies, and shares in such companies listed in New York were hammered. The selling resumed Wednesday in Hong Kong, where Chinese technology businesses, with the Hang Seng tech Index falling more than 3%.

China Telecom is the country’s largest fixed-line operator, and its stock gained 20% in its Shanghai debut in August.

However, it has been beset by turmoil in the United States for years, particularly during Trump’s presidency, when the previous president frequently clashed with Beijing over trade.

The New York Stock Exchange delisted the company in January, along with China Mobile and China Unicom, two other state-owned telecoms companies.

This came after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting Americans from investing in a number of countries. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.