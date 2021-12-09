The United States has approved Pfizer’s Covid Booster for people aged 16 and 17.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday increased the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid booster to cover 16- and 17-year-olds, citing rising concerns about the Omicron variant’s capacity to overcome two-shot immunity.

The FDA’s decision comes a day after the businesses announced the findings of lab studies showing that three doses appeared to be successful against Omicron, but that two doses were probably insufficient to stop infection — but they could still avoid severe sickness.

There had been concerns about declining immunity before Omicron emerged, and the United States and many other northern hemisphere countries are currently experiencing winter waves caused by the prevalent Delta strain.

Six months following the first vaccine series, the expanded emergency use authorisation (EUA) kicks in.

“Making masks and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated locations, as well as other preventive measures including masking and avoiding big crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective ways for preventing Covid-19,” stated acting FDA director Janet Woodcock.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that COVID-19 boosters widen and increase protection against Omicron and other variations,” said Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which approved the move.

“If they are at least 6 months past their initial Pfizer immunization series, I strongly advise adolescents ages 16 and 17 to receive their booster.”

The FDA based its judgment on previously obtained immune response data from people aged 18 and higher, which they assumed may be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The use of mRNA vaccinations in younger males has been related to rare occurrences of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart’s outer lining).

Pfizer and Moderna both use mRNA technology, while Moderna has a larger dose.

However, the FDA stated that the benefits of a booster in this age range outweighed the dangers due to the collection of real-world evidence and the growing number of Covid instances.