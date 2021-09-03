The United States fined Kraft Heinz $62 million for cost-cutting schemes known as “Bogus.”

Authorities stated Friday that US regulators fined Kraft Heinz $62 million for an alleged accounting scam that boosted the food giant’s financial results due to fictitious cost savings.

According to a news release from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the corporation and two former executives were charged with misrepresenting expenses at the maker of Philadelphia cream cheese and Grey Poupon mustard between 2015 and 2018.

“Investors expect public firms to be completely honest and accurate in their public statements, particularly when it comes to their financials,” said Gurbir Grewal, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement division.

“We will hold them accountable if they fall short in this regard.”

In a civil lawsuit, the agency said that Kraft Heinz procurement staff struck deals with suppliers that allowed them to receive upfront discounts in exchange for future spending obligations from the company.

According to US accounting standards, such savings must be recognized when Kraft Heinz achieves its obligations, which means they would be spread out over time.

However, according to the SEC, Kraft Heinz employees “negotiated and maintained false and misleading supplier contracts” in order to “improperly claim cost savings prematurely.”

In the end, Kraft Heinz updated a number of financial reports, saving $208 million in the process.

The SEC also charged former chief operating officer Eduardo Pelleissone and former chief procurement officer Klaus Hofmann for their roles in the alleged scam, in addition to Kraft Heinz.

Pelleissone consented to pay a $300,000 civil penalty, while Hofmann agreed to pay a $100,000 civil penalty and be prevented from acting as a director or officer of a public business for five years.

According to Anita Bandy, associate director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, “Kraft and its former executives are charged with engaging in improper expense management practices that spanned many years and involved numerous misleading transactions, millions in bogus cost savings, and a pervasive breakdown in accounting controls.”

“Investors were disadvantaged as a result of the violations, who eventually faced the costs and hardships of a restatement and delayed financial reporting.”

According to the SEC, neither Kraft nor the former executives admitted or contested the findings.