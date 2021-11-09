The United States faces a long recovery from the pandemic travel lull, according to this infographic.

On Monday, more than a year after closing its borders to foreign travelers from broad sections of the world, the United States eased pandemic-related travel restrictions, allowing properly vaccinated passengers from dozens of nations to enter. Millions of people separated from friends and family have been waiting for this day since the COVID-19 pandemic banned foreign travel to the United States in the spring of 2020, and U.S. airlines have reported a rise in bookings since the new restrictions were published last month.

Apart from the obvious benefits of individuals being able to see their loved ones again, the resumption of international travel is also a significant step forward in the economic recovery from COVID-19. After all, foreign tourism contributes significantly to U.S. exports and supports millions of employment in a variety of industries. International visitors spent $233.5 billion in the United States in 2019, accounting for 9.2 percent of all U.S. exports and 26.7 percent of U.S. services exports, according to the International Trade Administration.

Prior to the epidemic, the United States welcomed between 70 and 80 million overseas tourists each year, with July and August being the busiest months for tourism. As most non-essential travel was prohibited for substantial portions of the year in 2020, the number of visitors fell below 20 million. International arrivals progressively increased over the last year and a half, although they remained considerably below pre-pandemic levels until today, as shown in the graph below. International arrivals were still 74 percent behind the July 2019 number in July 2021, the most latest available statistic that includes arrivals from Mexico and Canada, demonstrating the long road back from the pandemic travel slowdown.