The United States executes 11 people in 2021, the fewest in decades.

On Thursday, an Oklahoma man was killed by lethal injection, making him the 11th person executed in the United States this year, the fewest in decades.

Bigler Stouffer was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of Linda Reaves, a schoolteacher, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend, Doug Ivens.

Stouffer, 79, was put to death at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester after the Supreme Court and Governor Kevin Stitt dismissed last-minute petitions to postpone the execution.

The execution, which used a cocktail of deadly medications, went off without a hitch, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections official.

Stouffer was the state’s second executioner this year.

According to witnesses, John Grant, 60, a convicted killer, vomited and had convulsions when he was put to death by lethal injection in October.

Grant was the first inmate to be executed in Oklahoma after a series of botched executions in 2015 prompted a state-wide halt on capital punishment.

The death penalty was abolished by the US Supreme Court in 1972, but it was reintroduced four years later.

In recent years, the number of executions carried out in the United States has decreased.

In the United States, 23 states have abolished capital punishment, while three more, California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, have imposed a moratorium on its usage.

In the United States this year, there have been three federal executions and eight state executions: three in Texas, two in Oklahoma, and one each in Alabama, Mississippi, and Missouri.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, there will be no more executions this year.

In the United States in 2020, there were 17 executions after a number of states halted capital punishment due of the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, after a 17-year break, then-President Donald Trump resumed federal executions, and ten federal convicts were executed in 2020.

After entering office in January, President Joe Biden put an end to federal executions.