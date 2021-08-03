The United States dismisses Myanmar’s election plan and urges ASEAN to exert pressure.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to persuade ASEAN to select an envoy, the US stated Monday that Myanmar’s junta was playing for time with a two-year poll deadline.

Blinken is virtually participating in a week of talks with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the latest attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to engage a region at the forefront of US-China confrontation.

Myanmar’s junta chief stated ahead of the ASEAN conference that elections will be held and the state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending a deadline set when the military toppled elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

According to a senior US official, the declaration is “a call for ASEAN to speed up its effort because it’s evident that the Burmese regime is just waiting for time and wants to keep stretching the calendar to its own advantage.”

“All the more reason for ASEAN to engage on this and live up to and defend the provisions of the five-point accord, to which Myanmar has also agreed.”

In April, Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN summit on the issue, which resulted in the so-called consensus statement, which asked for an urgent cessation of violence and the appointment of a regional special envoy.

However, the junta leader ultimately distanced himself from the declaration, no envoy was named, and over 900 people were allegedly slain in the six-month crackdown on opposition.

ASEAN isn’t known for its diplomatic clout, and its summits have regularly pitched the US and China against one other in their quest for power.

According to the US official, Blinken would discuss Beijing’s “coercion” of ASEAN nations in the tumultuous South China Sea, as well as human rights issues within China.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin paid a visit to Southeast Asia, where he attacked Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea, claiming they were unfounded under international law.

This month, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Singapore, a long-time US ally, as well as Vietnam, which, despite its wartime history, has grown closer to Washington.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is set to meet Blinken in person this week in Washington, while Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has already visited Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia, which is often regarded as the most pro-Beijing ASEAN country.