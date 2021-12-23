The United States condemns the trials of anti-government demonstrators in Cuba.

The US decried the “politically motivated prosecutions” of more than 90 Cubans accused of participating in historic anti-government rallies in July.

“The Cuban regime has tried 90+ #11J demonstrators across Cuba since December 13,” Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols tweeted, using a hashtag that refers to July 11 street protests.

“The severity of these injustices is seen around the world,” the State Department official added. “False charges to silence peaceful demonstrators, as well as awful prison circumstances.” According to Nichols, Cuban officials are seeking penalties of up to 25 years in prison for some of the protesters.

Nichols’ tweet was “designed to underscore the continued incarceration of hundreds of peaceful demonstrators following historic, peaceful events in July, as well as the Cuban regime’s politically driven prosecutions,” according to a State Department official.

“These current judicial processes, which are taking place concurrently across the island,” the spokesperson stated, “are an affront to Cubans’ human rights and aspirations for freedom.”

“In an attempt to stifle dissidents, quash future peaceful protests, and scare regime critics, Cuban state prosecutors have invented bogus or unjust charges such as’sedition’ for the acts of peaceful demonstrators on July 11,” the spokesperson stated.

The Cuban government appears to be convening the trials during the holiday season to “conceal their human rights abuses,” according to a State Department spokeswoman.

The protests against Cuba’s communist government were the strongest since the revolution in 1959.

Thousands of Cubans flocked to the streets on July 11 and 12 to protest terrible living circumstances and government brutality, chanting “freedom” and “we are hungry.”

According to the Miami-based human rights organization Cubalex, around 1,270 people were arrested.

Havana has accused the United States of inciting the turmoil.