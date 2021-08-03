The United States claims to have donated more than 100 million vaccine doses.

The White House announced Tuesday that the US has provided more than 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to foreign countries.

This is more than all other countries combined, and it is only the “beginning” of President Joe Biden’s efforts to ship life-saving medicine around the world, according to the statement.

The United States has sent 111,701 doses of vaccine to 60 nations, largely through the Covax international vaccine distribution system, but also in collaboration with groups like the African Union and CARICOM.

According to the United Nations, this is more than all other countries’ gifts combined, demonstrating the generosity of the American spirit, according to a White House statement.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa are among the major beneficiaries of donated vaccine.

According to the statement, the initiatives “are just the beginning of the Administration’s efforts to distribute immunizations throughout the world.”

The United States will begin shipping 500 million Pfizer medicines to 100 low-income nations later this month, as part of a vow to purchase and donate 500 million Pfizer doses.

The White House argued that the US uses vaccines to save lives, not to seek favor with foreign countries. China and Russia have been accused of practicing “vaccine diplomacy.”

As the Delta variety spreads and new coronavirus health restrictions are imposed by government agencies and businesses, Biden was scheduled to give a speech later Tuesday to explain his efforts to promote immunization both abroad and at home.