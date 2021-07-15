The United States Capital Gets Its Own, Miniature Statue Of Liberty

A smaller replica of the Statue of Liberty was revealed in the US capital on Wednesday, 135 years after its larger sister arrived in New York, as a symbol of American-French friendship.

The replica, which stands roughly 10 feet (three meters) tall compared to the famous 300-foot-tall New York version, was unveiled by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his American colleague, Antony Blinken.

The bronze monument was constructed in the yard of France’s ambassador’s residence in Washington.

It passed by Liberty Island, south of Manhattan, on its way from Paris, where the famed “Liberty Enlightening the World” statue was gifted by France to the United States in the late 1800s.

Philippe Etienne, France’s envoy in Washington, remarked, “The little sister has come.”

“She spent a week in New York for Independence Day, the American national celebration; she was on Ellis Island, looking at her older sister. He went on to say, “And now she’s in place for July 14,” referring to the French Bastille Day festival.

The statue traveled in a specially built Plexiglas casing in a container delivered by French shipping company CMA-CGM, on loan from France’s National Conservatory of Arts and Trades (Cnam) and cast from the same mold used by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi.