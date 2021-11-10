The United States announces a deal to deliver vaccines to conflict zones.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a contract to provide Covid-19 vaccines to combat zones, where only a small number of individuals have received vaccinations.

Blinken said the US cooperated with Covax, an international vaccination alliance that supports developing countries, to provide single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots to areas of conflict and other humanitarian problems in a virtual ministerial meeting on the pandemic.

“We want people in these challenging situations to obtain Covid-19 protection as quickly as possible,” Blinken said.

“We understand the gravity of the situation. To end the pandemic, we know what we need to do. Now it’s up to us to do it “he stated

The United States secured an agreement to suspend indemnity restrictions on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, according to Gavi, the public-private collaboration that co-leads Covax.

Manufacturers have demanded that governments pay any legal costs resulting from vaccination-related events, posing a challenge for poor countries and, in particular, assistance organizations working in conflict zones.

In Geneva, a Gavi spokesperson stated, “We enthusiastically welcome the US government’s role in assisting in the brokering of the deal between J&J and Covax.”

Other vaccine makers should follow Johnson & Johnson and Sinovac in eliminating indemnification obligations for humanitarian organizations, according to the spokeswoman.

There was no word on how many dosages would be provided right now.

According to an AFP figure based on government sources, more than four billion immunizations had been administered worldwide.

However, the vast majority of them have gone to wealthier countries such as China and India, with inoculation rates in Sub-Saharan Africa being extremely low.

President Joe Biden said in September that the US would give more than one billion vaccine doses to assist fight the epidemic, with the objective of vaccination at least 70% of the world’s population within a year.