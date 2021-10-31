The United States and the European Union saw their trade agreement as ushering in a “New Era” in relations.

With a deal achieved in Rome to abolish steel and aluminum tariffs, US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated a “new era” in the transatlantic alliance on Sunday.

The accords, according to US officials, will not only avoid severe tariffs imposed by outgoing President Donald Trump, but will also result in “cleaner” steel, lower inflation, and much-needed reforms in clogged global supply chains.

In a news conference with von der Leyen at the G20 meeting, Biden said, “The United States and the European Union are ushering in a new age of transatlantic cooperation that will benefit all of our people, both now and, I believe, in the years to come.”

The tariff-lifting agreement was achieved on Saturday between Washington and the European Union, ending a dispute that had harmed trade ties between the two countries since the Trump administration slapped tariffs.

“This is a watershed moment in the renewal of the EU-US alliance,” von der Leyen said on Sunday. “We’ve re-established communication and trust. “The two major economies agreed to collaborate “to decarbonize the global steel and aluminum industries in the battle against climate change,” according to the statement “Steel and aluminum manufacturing are among the world’s largest carbon emitters, according to the European Commission.

The two Western countries “agreed to negotiate future trade arrangements in the steel and aluminum sectors that take account of both global non-market excess capacity as well as the carbon intensity of these industries,” according to a White House statement.

“We are in a stronger position to confront global overcapacity from China with an expanded enforcement mechanism to prevent leakage of Chinese steel and aluminum into the US market now that this issue is behind us,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

She hailed the agreement as a “major victory” for one of Biden’s top priorities: combating climate change.

In June 2018, Trump slapped 25% tariffs on steel and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports from a number of countries, including the European Union. Critics refuted his claim that he was acting on national security concerns.

The Europeans retaliated immediately, threatening retaliatory taxes on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Levi’s denim, and Kentucky whiskey, as well as tobacco, rice, corn, and orange juice.

Tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorbikes, for example, would have increased from 6% to 31%, increasing the cost of one bike by $2,200.

The agreement announced on Saturday will be implemented. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.