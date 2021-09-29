The United States and the European Union have pledged to work together on technology issues, including semiconductors and China.

Officials from the United States and the European Union pledged to work together on a variety of technological and trade problems in order to ensure semiconductor supplies and offset China’s dominance on Wednesday.

The Trade and Technology Council’s (TTC) inaugural meeting outlined a big to-do list, but probably the most significant achievement was the symbolic restoration of good relations after the damage caused by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The high-level meetings took place as companies throughout the world deal with critical semiconductor shortages that are wreaking havoc on manufacturing, particularly automobiles, and driving up prices.

However, the summit also focused on forced labor, artificial intelligence, digital privacy, and online protection for human rights advocates, as well as monitoring foreign investment in crucial areas and regulating sensitive goods exports.

In their final communiqué, the officials stated, “We intend to collaborate to foster shared economic growth that benefits workers on both sides of the Atlantic, (and) deepen the transatlantic trade and investment connection.”

The TTC sprang from President Joe Biden’s June conference in Brussels, where he attempted to mend relations that had been strained by Trump’s aggressive moves against trade rivals and allies alike, as well as more recent errors that have enraged Brussels.

The most serious stumbling block in the alliance is Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe, which the Biden administration has temporarily halted but not repealed.

Although officials have lately stated that they are nearing a permanent solution, the controversy hung over the tech meeting but was not on the agenda.

The ministers convened on the banks of the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh at Mill 19, a vast World War II-era munitions factory and subsequent steel mill that has been reincarnated as an advanced robotics center for Carnegie Mellon University academics.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo led the meetings, which were also attended by EU Executive Vice Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis.

According to a European source, they did not announce particular initiatives but did lay out critical areas for the 10 working groups to focus on before the next conference, which is expected to take place next spring in Europe.

To address the global scarcity of critical computer chips, the officials agreed to collaborate “on the rebalancing of global supply chains in semiconductors, with the goal of strengthening respective security of supply and production,” including of the most advanced processors.

Electronic devices are in high demand. Brief News from Washington Newsday.