The United States and China have traded new barbs over the disputed seas.

For the second time in two days, Vice President Kamala Harris warned the US would find new measures to “increase the pressure on Beijing,” accusing China of bullying in hotly disputed Asian waters.

Harris made the remarks as she began a trip to Vietnam to emphasize the United States’ commitment to Asia, a trip that critics have lambasted as tone-deaf considering the superpower’s evacuations from Saigon and Kabul.

Harris said the US would continue to confront Beijing’s “bullying and disproportionate maritime claims” in the South China Sea during a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

“We need to find ways to put pressure on Beijing to comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” she continued.

Harris also accused China of intimidation in the resource-rich waterway during the Singapore portion of her regional trip on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, China’s official media retaliated, accusing the US of hypocrisy in attempting to “coerce and frighten” countries in the region as part of its “plan to restrict China.”

Harris’ arrival in Vietnam was delayed owing to a “anomalous health issue” in Hanoi, which appears to be a reference to the “Havana syndrome” that has struck US diplomats in a number of nations, including China and Russia.

The cause of the condition is unknown, leading to unsubstantiated claims that Russians or others utilized high-intensity electronic equipment to physically hurt US personnel.

After the chaotic evacuation of Kabul generated analogies to the agony of 1975 Saigon, when US helicopters airlifted final evacuees off the embassy roof in the final days of the Vietnam War, the Vietnam part of the Asian tour has sparked criticism.

Harris is avoiding both Saigon – now Ho Chi Minh City – and historical analogies, instead emphasizing Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia as the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) launches a regional branch in Hanoi.

On Wednesday, Harris announced that a contribution of one million Pfizer vaccinations from the United States would begin arriving in Vietnam in the next 24 hours, adding to the five million doses already donated to the country.

In Singapore, Harris stated that Beijing “continues to force, intimidate,” and assert irrational claims to broad parts of the South China Sea.

Four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, have rival claims to the canal, which carries trillions of dollars in yearly shipping traffic.

China is suspected of deploying military equipment, including anti-ship missiles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.