The United States accuses Maduro of prioritizing an extradited businessman over the country.

The US slammed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday for suspending talks with the opposition, claiming he was prioritizing the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering over the country’s destiny.

As Colombian native Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court on Saturday following his extradition from the West African island country of Cape Verde, State Department spokesperson Ned Price lashed out at Maduro.

Maduro, whose authority is questioned by the US and most Latin American and European countries, responded angrily to the extradition and halted discussions with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader who Washington considers temporary president.

“They are placing the welfare, well-being, and livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made plain their aspirations for democracy, more freedom, and prosperity above the welfare, well-being, and livelihoods of one individual,” Price told reporters.

“Nicolas Maduro must stop abusing human rights and allow the Venezuelan people — his people — to vote in free and fair presidential, legislative, regional, and local elections.”

The charges against Saab, according to Price, “far precede and have no link” to the political talks that Washington supports.

In the United States, Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are accused of running a network that exploited food aid headed for Venezuela, an oil-rich country embroiled in a severe economic crisis.

They are accused of transferring $350 million from Venezuela to accounts in the United States and other nations. They might face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Saab appeared via videoconference at a US federal court hearing in Miami on Monday, when Judge John J. O’Sullivan announced that he had been charged with eight counts of money laundering.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 1st.

Price also called for the release of six former Citgo executives, all of whom have US citizenship or permanent residency, who were detained again immediately after Saab’s extradition was announced.

“They’re using them as pawns in politics,” Price remarked.

“They should be released promptly and unconditionally after having been wrongly jailed in Venezuela for four years on these baseless charges.”

Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a diplomatic passport, was charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019 and detained in June 2020 during a flight stopover in Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa.

Despite Venezuela’s protests, Cape Verde decided last month to extradite Saab to the United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.