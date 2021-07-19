The United States accuses China of hacking Microsoft and rallies allies in condemnation.

The US accused Beijing of carrying out a huge Microsoft attack and prosecuted four Chinese nationals on Monday, rallying allies in a rare unified denunciation of China’s “malicious” cyber conduct.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the March hack of Microsoft Exchange, the widely used email server, was part of a “pattern of irresponsible, disruptive, and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace, which poses a major threat to our economic and national security,” comments that are likely to aggravate already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

In a statement, Blinken said China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) “has developed an ecosystem of criminal contract hackers who carry out both state-sponsored activities and cybercrime for their own financial benefit.”

Between 2011 and 2018, four Chinese nationals were charged with hacking the computers of dozens of organizations, institutions, and government agencies in the United States and abroad, according to the US Department of Justice.

Blinken said the US “will impose repercussions on (Chinese) harmful cyber actors for their irresponsible behavior in cyberspace,” referring to the indictment.

President Joe Biden told reporters that the US was still conducting an investigation before taking any countermeasures, drawing comparisons to the murky but widespread cybercrime blamed on Russia by Western officials.

“The Chinese government, like the Russian government, isn’t doing it itself, but they’re protecting those who are,” Biden told reporters.

Biden, like Trump, has increased pressure on China, seeing the emerging Asian power’s increasingly assertive movements at home and abroad as the major long-term threat to the US.

The US coordinated its statement Monday with allies — the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO – in a move welcomed by the Biden administration as unique.

“The Chinese state-backed groups’ cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange Server constituted a reckless but predictable pattern of behavior,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stated.

NATO released a statement condemning hostile cyber activity and expressing “solidarity” in the wake of the Microsoft intrusion, but did not directly assign blame, noting that allies the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have identified China as the perpetrator.

According to a US official, this is the first time NATO — the Western military alliance whose members include Hungary and Turkey, both of which have fairly friendly relations with Beijing – has criticized Chinese cyber activity.

