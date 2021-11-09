The United Nations postpones a report on a rerouted Belarus flight in order to apprehend a journalist.

The United Nations’ aviation organization, ICAO, postponed the release and evaluation of investigative results into Belarus’s diversion of a Ryanair flight in order to detain a journalist onboard until January.

The “fact-finding investigation” into the forced grounding of the Athens-to-Vilnius flight carrying dissident Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich and his fiancée Sofia Sapega was initiated by the International Civil Aviation Organization in May.

When the jet landed in Minsk, the two were detained, causing a worldwide outcry.

By the end of June, an interim report was to be provided to the ICAO Council, a governing body made up of 36 member states, and a final report was to be submitted in September for assessment this month.

“The ICAO Council has agreed to suspend its assessment of the Ryanair Flight FR4978 investigative report until its next session, in January 2022,” the Montreal-based agency said in an email to AFP.

It highlighted the “large amount of data submitted and the need for additional state clarifications.”

Belarusian traffic authorities urged Ryanair pilots to divert the plane on May 23, claiming a fake bomb threat and sent a military jet to escort the plane.

Protasevich and Sapega were apprehended after the plane was forced to land in Minsk.

The United Kingdom and the European Union retaliated by ordering planes to avoid Belarusian airspace and banning Belavia, the country’s flag carrier.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, which has come under fire for alleged human rights violations, has detained and exiled important activists, as well as banning various media outlets and non-governmental organizations.