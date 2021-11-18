The United Nations has issued a warning about rising prices in 2022 as a result of an increase in freight rates.

The United Nations cautioned on Thursday that unless pandemic-related difficulties are resolved, a rise in container freight rates could result in increased prices for consumers next year.

Between now and 2023, the UN’s trade and development agency (UNCTAD) predicts an 11% increase in global import prices and a 1.5 percent increase in consumer prices.

In its Review of Maritime Transport 2021 report, UNCTAD predicted that “global consumer prices will rise significantly in the coming year until shipping supply chain disruptions are resolved and port restrictions and terminal inefficiencies are addressed.”

Consumers spent on commodities rather than services during coronavirus lockdowns, putting unprecedented strain on global supply chains starting in the second part of 2020.

However, the surge in demand was hampered by a number of practical issues, including container ship carrying capacity, container shortages, labor difficulties, port congestion, and Covid-19 limits.

According to the research, the mismatch resulted in record container freight prices “on nearly all container trade routes.”

“Until maritime shipping operations return to normal, the recent increase in freight costs will have a dramatic impact on trade and hamper socioeconomic recovery, especially in developing countries,” said UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan.

“Returning to normal will require additional investments in infrastructure, freight technology, digitalization, and trade facilitation measures,” she said.

According to UNCTAD, the epidemic has exacerbated pre-existing industrial issues, such as labor shortages and infrastructure bottlenecks.

It also revealed flaws, such as when China’s Yantian Port was closed in May due to a coronavirus outbreak, creating considerable delays, or when the large cargo ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal in March, causing world traffic to be snarled.

Nonetheless, according to UNCTAD, the pandemic’s impact on maritime trade volumes last year was less severe than initially anticipated.

In 2020, maritime trade fell by 3.8 percent to 10.65 billion tons, but is expected to rise by 4.3 percent in 2021.

The medium-term forecast remained bright, according to UNCTAD, but it was subject to “increasing risks and uncertainties.”

Annual growth will decrease to 2.4 percent between 2022 and 2026, compared to 2.9 percent during the previous two decades, according to the agency.

“A long-term recovery is dependent on being able to manage headwinds and having a global vaccination roll-out,” Grynspan said.

“The Covid-19 crisis will have the greatest impact on small island developing states (SIDS) and least developed nations (LDCs).”

In SIDS, consumer prices are predicted to rise by 7.5 percent, whereas in LDCs, consumer prices are expected to rise by 2.2 percent.

Lockdowns, border closures, and a lack of international cooperation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.