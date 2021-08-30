The United Nations General Assembly passes a resolution on Afghanistan, but no “safe zone” is established.

The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on Monday forcing the Taliban to follow through on their promise to allow people to freely leave Afghanistan, but the resolution did not include the “safe zone” suggested by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The resolution, which was authored by the US, the UK, and France and viewed by AFP, was passed with 13 yes votes and no no votes. China and Russia did not vote.

The council expects the Taliban to enable “a safe, secure, and orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan of Afghans and all foreign nationals,” according to the resolution.

It alludes to a statement made by the Taliban on August 27 in which the hardline Islamists stated that Afghans would be able to travel abroad and leave Afghanistan whenever they wanted, including by any air or ground border crossing.

The resolution states that the Security Council “expects the Taliban to adhere to these and all other obligations.”

In comments published over the weekend in the weekly Journal du Dimanche, Macron increased hopes for more specific initiatives.

Macron stated that Paris and London will offer a draft resolution that “aims to define, under UN control, a’safe zone’ in Kabul that will allow humanitarian operations to continue.”

“I am extremely optimistic that it will succeed. “I can’t think of anyone who would be opposed to making humanitarian projects safe,” he remarked.

The UN resolution on the table, on the other hand, is significantly less ambitious. It’s unclear whether a new resolution suggesting a “safe zone” will be introduced in the future.

“This resolution has nothing to do with operations. The focus is on values, significant political messages, and warnings, according to a UN ambassador.

Experts say the text was watered down to avoid China and Russia using their vetoes to stop it, including lowering some of the Taliban-related language.

Richard Gowan, a UN expert with the International Crisis Group, remarked, “This is a rather thin text.”

“Macron oversold the idea of a safe zone at Kabul airport this weekend, or at the very least failed to communicate clearly,” he told AFP.

“At the very least, the decision sends a political signal to the Taliban about the importance of keeping the airport open and assisting the UN in delivering aid.”

The Taliban must enable the UN and other humanitarian organizations “full, safe, and unfettered access” to supply humanitarian aid, according to the statement.

It also “reaffirms the importance” of protecting human rights, particularly those of children, women, and minorities, and encourages all parties to negotiate an agreement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.