The United Kingdom is urging the public to remain calm in the wake of the closure of fuel stations.

As several petrol shops blocked pumps due to a shortage of lorry drivers to carry fuel, the UK government warned the public against panic buying on Friday.

With the coronavirus outbreak and Brexit causing a continuing crisis in the haulage industry, tabloid newspaper The Sun headlined its front page “We’re running on empty.”

However, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that there was no scarcity of gasoline and that the government was working to hire more drivers.

After a handful of BP and ExxonMobil-owned Esso petrol stations in the UK were forced to close to customers, Shapps told Sky News, “the recommendation would be to carry on as normal.”

According to the Times, at least 50 of BP’s 1,200 service stations were out of at least one type of fuel, with five of them closing.

Despite the restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office is asking people not to rush to gas stations.

“There is no scarcity of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to purchase fuel as usual,” a spokesman for Downing Street said on Thursday.

Brexit and the pandemic, according to experts and business leaders, have reduced the number of truck drivers working in the UK, disrupting supply chains for a variety of industries.

According to Shapps, the issue is one of distribution, not Brexit.

Government steps to promote recruitment, such as making it easier to take tests to become a lorry driver, will assist, the minister told BBC radio.

He promised to “move heaven and earth and do whatever it takes” to ensure that lorries continue to transport goods, services, and gasoline across the country.

Shapps dismissed industry proposals to add truck drivers to a special list of businesses with labor shortages to make it easier for EU citizens to secure work visas, but stressing the government was “ruling nothing out.”

Many people with the right to work in the UK have stopped driving, according to Shapps, “frequently because cheaper European labor has undercut their wages.”

“We want to entice those folks back in,” he added, adding that “the market is responding by paying drivers more, which is attracting more people back in.”

Shapps, on the other hand, stated that Britain was eager to “entice” EU individuals with residency status in the UK who are qualified as lorry drivers but no longer work in the industry.

He dismissed ideas that the government send the army to distribute fuel, adding, “Probably it’s not the solution in terms of sheer numbers.”