The United Kingdom is awaiting the consequences of the end of the Jobs Support Scheme.

According to experts, the British government’s vacation scheme, which has maintained millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic, is on the verge of being phased out, posing a risk of a jump in unemployment.

Experts, on the other hand, do not believe that industries such as road haulage, which have been severely impacted by a labor shortage as a result of the virus outbreak and Brexit, will inevitably benefit from the larger pool of available workers.

“Over the previous 18 months, the furlough scheme has played a crucial role… preserving nearly 12 million jobs,” the Treasury said in a statement to AFP, ahead of the multi-billion-pound program’s termination at the end of September.

Britain’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.7 percent, down from a pandemic high of 5.2 percent at the end of last year, mainly to the relaxation of lockdown restrictions at home and abroad.

Despite the furlough scheme supporting jobs at a cost of nearly?70 billion ($95 billion, 82 billion euros), the UK already has over one million job openings.

“It is very feasible, if not likely, that employment will fall and unemployment will rise in October,” said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

“However, we believe that the economy’s resilience will result in either most of those persons finding work soon or, more likely, other unemployed people finding jobs and offsetting the decline.”

The British economy grew by 4.8 percent in the second quarter after the government eased lockdown restrictions in the midst of a rapid vaccination campaign.

However, companies, restaurants, and supermarkets across the country are experiencing persistent supply issues.

Covid aided in the emergence of a global supply-chain crisis.

Multiple lockdowns in the United Kingdom spurred a new outflow of EU employees, who filled many professions in the logistics, construction, and hotel industries.

Following the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union on January 1, considerable border delays have occurred, and new immigration laws have affected recruitment.

According to the chairman of Britain’s major business advocacy group, such labor supply concerns might endure up to two years and will not be resolved by the end of the furlough scheme.

“While the CBI and other economists continue to expect growth to recover to pre-pandemic levels later this year, the end of furloughs is not the panacea some people believe will magically replace labor supply gaps,” said CBI Director General Tony Danker.

Hotels, for example, he noted, had a shortage of housekeeping workers, whereas restaurants did not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.