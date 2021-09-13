The United Kingdom has canceled a vaccine contract with the Franco-Austrian firm Covid.

Britain had placed an order for 100 million doses of the vaccine for the years 2021-2022, the company’s only order so yet. Valvena has a manufacturing site in Livingstone, Scotland.

In a statement, Valneva said that Britain “has alleged that the company is in breach of its responsibilities under the Supply Agreement,” but “the Company strenuously rejects this.”

The United Kingdom’s administration has yet to respond to the ruling.

Valneva’s VLA2001 is based on a “inactivated” version of the coronavirus itself, unlike most high-profile coronavirus shots, which require various strategies to stimulate the immune system to combat the coronavirus.

The laboratory had stated at the end of August that it planned to have a vaccine that was more than 80% effective based on the Phase 1 and 2 studies.

According to Valneva, the contract gives the British government the authority to terminate the agreement, and the company has received “a termination letter from the UK Government.”

“Valneva has worked tirelessly on the collaboration with (the British government), devoting significant resources and effort in response to (their) requests for variant-derived vaccines.

“Valneva remains committed to the development of VLA2001 and will accelerate its efforts with additional possible clients to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be utilized in the pandemic,” the company said.

Valneva said its Phase 3 findings should be ready in the fourth quarter and that they “will form part of its rolling submission for conditional authorisation of VLA2001 with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.”

“Valneva expects that initial authorisation for VLA2001 might be obtained in late 2021, subject to these results and MHRA approval.”

The decision to terminate the contract was “obviously alarming for local staff in Livingstone,” Scotland’s health secretary, Humza Yousaf, said on Twitter.

“We will engage with the Company to obtain assurances concerning the facility’s future. We have ample vaccine supply for our future program, including booster shots, as assurance,” Yousaf added.

The UK government had ordered more than 535 million doses of vaccinations from several businesses prior to the announcement.

The vaccination developed by Cambridge-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is the most widely available in the UK, whereas people under the age of 40 are given mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna in the United States because to blood clotting concerns.