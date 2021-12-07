The United Kingdom has been chastised for its response to the Afghan evacuees.

The British government was accused on Tuesday of botching its handling of the Afghan evacuations, following reports that it was unprepared and could have done more to assist.

Tom Tugendhat, the head of the bipartisan foreign affairs committee, said the emergency response to the Taliban takeover in August left Afghans “abandoned.”

Following reports from a junior desk officer at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, top civil workers were questioned about the problem.

Because of the “chaotic” and “dysfunctional” response in London, only 5% of the 75,000 to 150,000 Afghan people who wanted to emigrate under one UK repatriation plan received assistance, according to whistleblower Raphael Marshall.

He said that thousands of emails demanding help remained unanswered, and that the crisis center was understaffed and under-resourced, lacking linguists and technology.

Marshall’s “strong and convincing” testimony had helped bring “basic errors to light,” according to Tugendhat, a former British Army officer who served in Afghanistan.

He went on to say, “The evidence we’ve heard today points to a lack of leadership, urgency, and proper resources.”

The questioning focused on why Philip Barton, the Foreign Office’s most senior civil servant, was on leave from August 9 to 26 at the same time as his boss, Dominic Raab.

Raab, who was recently demoted from his position as foreign secretary, came under fire at the time for refusing to cancel his vacation to a Greek beach resort.

He dismissed the whistleblower’s assertions in a series of TV interviews leading up to the hearing.

As he defended his handling of the issue, Raab told Sky News, “I regularly confirmed that we were properly resourced.”

“If I had my time again, I would have returned from my leave earlier than I did,” Barton told the committee.

However, he claimed there was “no inevitability” that Kabul would fall by the time he went on vacation, and that his presence would have made no difference.

During his absence, he alleged, a cover was placed in place. He went on to say, “I was sure we had a structure in place to perform our duty of care.”

After the Islamists took the capital on August 15, Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the airlift, which saw 15,000 civilians transported out of Kabul.

He referred to it as “one of the most significant military successes in the last 50 years or more.”

He also disputed a report that he personally interfered to assist with the evacuation of animals from a shelter run as “total rubbish.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.