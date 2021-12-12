The United Kingdom announces a booster drive to combat Omicron’s ‘Tidal Wave.’

On Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an impending “tidal wave” of Omicron, and pushed back the deadline for giving over-18s a booster shot by one month, to the end of December.

After the country’s medical advisers upgraded the Covid Alert Level due to a “rapid surge” in infection from the variation, he remarked in a televised address, “No one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron approaching.”

Under fire for allegedly breaking Covid limitations last Christmas, Johnson described the spread of the mutation as a “emergency,” with Omicron doubling every two to three days.

“We know how these exponential curves arise from unpleasant experience,” he added.

The Covid Alert Level was raised from three to four after a total of 1,239 confirmed cases of the variant were reported on Sunday.

This takes the overall number of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom to 3,137, up from 1,898 on Saturday.

In June, the United Kingdom began loosening coronavirus restrictions, and the alert level was at stage three, indicating that the outbreak had spread far.

“Transmission is high, and demand on healthcare services is widespread and large or rising,” according to level four.

The action was spurred by advice from the UK Health Security Agency, a public health organization, according to the four chief medical officers for England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

“While COVID-19 transmission is already high in the community, primarily due to Delta, the development of Omicron poses a further and fast expanding risk to the public and healthcare systems,” they said.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron is spreading considerably faster than Delta, and that vaccine protection against symptomatic Omicron sickness is diminishing.

“Data on severity will become clearer in the coming weeks, but Omicron-related hospitalizations are already occurring and are expected to swiftly increase.”

Boosters were essential, according to the officers, because Omicron lowered vaccination protection, and both third shots utilized — Pfizer and Moderna — enhanced immune response and demonstrated “excellent effectiveness.”

The move is intended to relieve stress on the state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is currently grappling with seasonal respiratory diseases like the flu.

The government had set a goal of delivering a booster shot to everyone in England over the age of 18 by the end of January.

The government had set a goal of delivering a booster shot to everyone in England over the age of 18 by the end of January.

However, Johnson stated that the deadline would be pushed back a month since the NHS would be overburdened if high quantities of boosters were not available.