The Union Vote at Starbucks in the United States is Nearing Its Climax.

Employees of three Starbucks cafes in New York state will learn on Thursday whether they have formed the first unions at Starbucks locations in the United States.

The decision by baristas and shift supervisors to form a union, despite vehement opposition from Starbucks management, has sparked national interest.

A “yes” vote might have ramifications not just for Starbucks, but also for other US companies like Amazon, who are resisting similar worker organizing initiatives.

Employees at three Starbucks outlets near the Canadian border in Buffalo had until Wednesday to return votes that were mailed out in mid-November.

“We demand a seat at the bargaining table,” declares “Starbucks Workers United,” a movement started by 50 workers in August who requested an election.

Under the supervision of the National Labor Relations Board, a count is set to begin at 1800 GMT on Thursday (NLRB).

The Starbucks election, like the union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, has gotten national attention.

According to Cedric de Leon, a labor researcher at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the campaign demonstrates how workers are becoming more assertive at a time when tight labor markets have given them more leverage.

“At the present, workers have a lot of bargaining power,” de Leon told AFP.

Other companies have had high-profile moves, such as a five-week strike at tractor manufacturer John Deere & Co. earlier this fall.

In October, 4.2 million Americans quit their employment, a phenomenon called “The Great Resignation” that has exacerbated labor market tightness.

The Buffalo campaign’s organizers feel enthusiastic about their chances.

“The epidemic was undoubtedly a motivator,” said Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks employee for almost a decade.

“However, working conditions began to deteriorate prior to that,” Eisen said, adding that she is only paid $1.20 per hour more than new workers.

Union officials have chastised Starbucks’ campaign methods, accusing the company of using brass-knuckle tactics that appear to contradict the company’s progressive reputation.

AFP reached out to the coffee chain, which recently announced that it would raise its minimum pay to $15 an hour.

Officials have argued that forming a union would jeopardize the company’s direct interaction with employees, who are referred to as “partners” in the chain’s jargon.

Starbucks allegedly sent in roughly 200 managers and supervisors, who have already cycled through the stores, according to union sympathizers.