The United Nations warned that “indiscriminate” gunfire and air strikes were harming civilians the most as Afghan forces fought the Taliban for control of a major provincial capital Tuesday.

Insurgents captured more than a dozen local radio and television stations in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province and the site of days of heavy combat, officials claimed, leaving only one pro-Taliban channel carrying Islamic programming.

After government forces repulsed the latest Taliban attack in Herat, another city under siege, hundreds of citizens yelled “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) from their rooftops.

Since foreign soldiers began the final step of their pullout in early May, the hardline Islamist organization has seized control of much of rural Afghanistan, but they are running into resistance as they try to take provincial capitals.

However, civilians are suffering as a result of the urban conflict.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted Tuesday, referring to the Afghan national army, that “Taliban ground attack & ANA air strikes causing most harm.”

“Serious worries regarding indiscriminate gunfire, as well as damage to/occupation of health facilities and civilian residences.”

“There was a lot of fighting this morning,” said Sefatullah, the director of Sukon radio in Helmand’s capital, whose station was taken over by the Taliban.

“We stopped transmitting two days ago because the Taliban took over our station’s building.”

The Taliban seized 11 radio and four television stations in the city, according to Afghan officials.

The Ministry of Information and Culture stated, “Terrorists do not want the media to disclose the truth and expose their injustices.”

Losing Lashkar Gah would be a major strategic and psychological setback for the government, which has vowed to defend cities at all costs after losing most of the rural countryside to the Taliban earlier this year.

Afghan officials claimed government forces in Herat had pushed insurgents out of many districts of the city, including the airport, which is critical for resupply.

According to Jailani Farhad, a spokesman for Herat’s governor, “Afghan security forces and resistance forces conducted a large operation in the west of the city.”