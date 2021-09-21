The UK has enough evidence to charge a third Russian in connection with the 2018 attack.

In the Novichok poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018, British police believed there was enough evidence to accuse a third Russian man.

Prosecutors had assessed the evidence against Sergey Fedotov, according to counter-terrorism investigators, and he had been charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily damage, and possession and use of a chemical weapon.

Skripal and his daughter were left struggling for their lives after the incident, which strained diplomatic ties between Britain and Russia already strained by Alexander Litvinenko’s radiation poisoning in 2006.

In a letter made public after his death, the former KGB agent accused President Vladimir Putin of organizing the attack.

In a verdict issued on Tuesday, Europe’s top rights court found that Russia was to blame, triggering a denial from Moscow.

A police officer working on the Skripal case became critically ill, and a woman from Salisbury who came into contact with the weapons-grade material died later.

Two other males were previously recognized as possible poisoning suspects. All three are alleged to be GRU military intelligence officers in Russia.

Nick Price, the Crown Prosecution Service’s head of special crime and counter-terrorism, said that specialized prosecutors had evaluated the evidence against the third suspect, also known as Denis Sergeev.

He stated that they “have judged that there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic probability of conviction and that charging Sergey Fedotov is clearly in the public interest.”

However, he stated that there would be no request for him to be handed over to British authorities because Russia does not allow its citizens to be extradited.

The foreign office would address the issue with the Russian ambassador, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokeswoman.

The news comes after Bellingcat linked a Russian GRU officer named Denis Sergeev to both the Skripals incident and an attempted poisoning in Bulgaria.

Sofia later charged a man with the same name from Russia.

London filed European arrest warrants for two Russians in connection with the attempted assassination of the Skripals in September 2018, disclosing security camera footage and naming them as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, but they were likely aliases.

Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, Russian military intelligence officials, were later identified.

Bellingcat revealed in February 2019 that a third Russian military intelligence officer had entered the country.