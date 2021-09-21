The UK has charged a third Russian agent in connection with the Novichok attack.

Three Russian intelligence agents wanted for a 2018 Novichok attack on a former double agent in the English city of Salisbury were told on Tuesday that if they leave their home country, they will be arrested and prosecuted.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said Britain “would not tolerate such hostile action” and that if given the chance, it had sought for an Interpol alert to imprison and extradite all three from abroad.

“Should any of these persons move outside of Russia, we will cooperate with our international partners to apprehend them and bring them to justice,” she told lawmakers.

Prosecutors said there was enough evidence to accuse a third Russian individual in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, prompting Patel’s warning.

Denis Sergeev was charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, causing severe bodily harm, and possessing and using a chemical weapon, according to counter-terrorism officers.

Following the incident in March 2018, Skripal and his daughter were left struggling for their lives, while a police officer investigating the case became gravely ill and a local woman who came into touch with the nerve agent eventually died.

The incident damaged diplomatic relations between Britain and Russia, which were already tense following Alexander Litvinenko’s radiation poisoning in 2006.

The addition of a third suspect comes as Europe’s top human rights court concluded on Tuesday that Russia was to blame for the assassination of Litvinenko, a dissident former Russian spy who implicated President Vladimir Putin before his death.

The court’s claim, as well as repeated British suspicions that the Kremlin was behind the Skripal assault – Europe’s first offensive use of chemical weapons since World War II – were both dismissed by Moscow.

“We vehemently reject all attempts by London to transfer blame to Moscow,” said Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.

Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin were named as suspects in the Skripal poisoning, and European arrest warrants were issued for them.

According to police, Chepiga, Mishkin, and Sergeev are members of Russia’s GRU military intelligence arm.

Sergeev traveled to London under the alias Sergey Fedotov shortly before the other two and met them on many occasions between March 2 and 4, 2018, according to authorities.

Sergeev, according to British media, has a higher position than the others and may have led the operation. No indications of Novichok were discovered in his hotel room, according to police.

Because Russia forbids it, the United Kingdom has not requested that Sergeev be handed over. Brief News from Washington Newsday.