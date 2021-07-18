The UK government is in disarray ahead of ‘Freedom Day.’

The UK government was thrown into disarray on Sunday by its own laws on Covid self-isolation, just as it was preparing to repeal pandemic restrictions in England.

After coming into contact with a Covid-infected person, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will be working remotely for the next week. According to Downing Street.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, stated on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and had begun a 10-day self-isolation period.

According to the Sunday Times, he had a “lengthy” discussion with Johnson on Friday. Last year, the prime minister came dangerously close to succumbing to Covid.

Last week, Javid stood in parliament alongside ministers, and a government source told The Telegraph, “I don’t see how half the cabinet doesn’t end up in isolation by the end of the week.”

Initially, a Downing Street spokeswoman claimed that Johnson and Sunak were both participating in a government trial program that allows them to continue working from their offices while self-isolating outside of work.

However, following a barrage of criticism over the news, the spokesperson reversed course and stated that neither official would be participating in the pilot, but would instead conduct business remotely.

Johnson will stay at Prime Minister David Cameron’s rural residence at Chequers, northwest of London, where he was when Covid tracking officers from the National Health Service contacted him (NHS).

After millions of kids and workers were forced to remain home due to tracing regulations, the carve-out for the special pilot sparked outrage among social media users and opposition politicians.

On Twitter, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner wrote, “Sorry for the unparliamentary language, but this just takes the pi**.”

She wrote, “This government treats the public with contempt and believes they are above the law and that the rules do not apply to them.”

The news comes as Johnson’s government prepares to lift the majority of pandemic restrictions in England on Monday, despite daily infection rates now exceeding 50,000, second only to Indonesia and Brazil.

The government claims that the danger can be controlled now that two-thirds of the adult population has been completely vaccinated, and many UK media outlets have nicknamed Monday “freedom day.”

Due to the commencement of school summer vacations this week and the arrival of hotter weather, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC television that it was still the “logical moment” to replace legislative diktats with “personal judgment.”

However, on Sky News, he admitted that the current wave of the pandemic may not peak until September, and said: "There are.