The UAE’s ‘Remarkable’ 50-year Rise from Tents to the World’s Tallest Building

When Ehab Fouad was a youngster, he marched in the parade commemorating the founding of the United Arab Emirates, which has grown from a desert outpost to a regional powerhouse in less than 50 years.

The retired civil engineer, now 64, vividly recalls raising the photo of the oil-rich Gulf state’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and seeing the new flag for the first time on December 2, 1971.

Fouad, who walked right behind the flag-bearer, sheds tears as he recalls the Abu Dhabi march and the decades that followed.

“I feel unique fifty years later,” the Egyptian parent of one stated.

Fouad, who lives with his family in Dubai, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, said, “It was a fantastic voyage for me, and a remarkable adventure for our country.”

Foreigners make up 90 percent of the UAE’s population, which has increased from about 300,000 when the emirates joined to establish a federation to ten million now, despite the fact that most of them are ineligible for citizenship due to the country’s strict regulations.

The former British protectorate has risen from humble beginnings of tents and simple mud-brick cottages to become one of the most powerful players in the Middle East, both economically and politically, thanks to its vast oil resources.

Dubai, a former pearling village that is now a booming commerce and financial center, has a forest of skyscrapers, including the 830-meter (2,723-foot) Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

“Some people used to make their houses out of date tree branches, then mud bricks, and now it’s all villas and towers,” Fouad explained.

According to Elham Fakhro, a senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group, the late Sheikh Zayed “believed firmly in Arab nationalism and wanted to merge the seven emirates into a single federation.”

“It is still the Arab world’s sole effective federalist system.”

The UAE’s tremendous rise during the 1970s is strongly related to its oil and gas wealth, making it one of the world’s top crude producers.

Despite its lack of oil resources in comparison to Abu Dhabi, Dubai has grown into a financial, transportation, tourism, and media centre.

Behind Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s second-largest economy is gaining political clout, filling a vacuum left by traditional powers such as Egypt, Iraq, and Syria.

Since the Arab Spring protests of 2011, the UAE has become more active in its foreign policy, including participating in wars such as Yemen and mediating in a number of Middle East and African disputes.

It’s also true. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.