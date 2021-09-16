The UAE, which is 50 years old, is planning to invest billions in the United Kingdom.

Both countries announced Thursday that the United Arab Emirates will spend billions in the United Kingdom as part of a strategic alliance that will mark the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s creation following British administration.

According to a joint statement, the £10 billion ($13.8 billion, 11.7 billion euros) investment would focus on technology, infrastructure, and a climate-focused energy transition over five years.

It was announced after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE’s de facto ruler, met in London.

As the energy-rich UAE prepares to celebrate its establishment in 1971, after Britain surrendered responsibility over its constituent emirates, the two reviewed a British Army honors guard.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, said its investment plans would “generate a significant rise” across the three priority industries, building on an existing agreement.

Mubadala announced in March that it would invest an initial?800 million in UK life sciences, including healthcare research, over the next five years.

Following Britain’s full exit from the European Union in January, the Johnson government pledged to increase commerce with the rest of the globe, especially the Middle East.

“This collaboration has become stronger, and its expansion demonstrates its effectiveness and what we can achieve via investment with vital trade and investment partners like the UAE,” said Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone.

According to British official figures, UK-UAE commerce was worth?18.6 billion in 2019 and two-way investment was worth?13.4 billion.

“Today’s expansion of our Sovereign Investment Partnership will assist speed investment and innovation in crucial industries that are critical to both countries’ economic growth,” Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

The new agreement will see energy giant BP collaborate with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and renewables firm Masdar on climate-focused developments in the run-up to Britain hosting the COP26 session in November.

According to the statement, these may include “low-carbon hydrogen hubs” and the development of a carbon-neutral air corridor between the two countries.

The cooperation also includes bolstering strong military connections between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which has tense relations with Gulf neighbor Iran.

The United Kingdom announced plans to increase ground drills in the United Arab Emirates.