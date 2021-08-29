The UAE has stated that visas for tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid will be resumed.

From Monday, the United Arab Emirates will resume issuing visas to all travellers who have been completely vaccinated against Covid, a month before Dubai hosts the postponed Expo 2020 trade show.

The decision comes as coronavirus infections in the oil-rich Gulf country have decreased, with the country reporting less than 1,000 cases per day for the first time in months last week.

According to the official WAM news agency, the UAE decided to reopen its doors to tourists from all nations in order to “achieve sustainable recovery and economic growth.”

AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, and Sinovac are among the vaccine companies whose Covid-19 vaccines have been approved by the World Health Organization.

“The judgment applies to citizens of all countries, including those arriving from countries that were previously banned,” WAM stated.

Passengers with tourist visas must take an obligatory PCR test at the airport, according to the statement.

The United Arab Emirates is made up of seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi, the capital, and Dubai.

Despite the fact that life in the country has largely returned to normal following the Covid outbreak, the country continues to impose rigorous mask-wearing and social-distancing laws.

Last year, Dubai was depending on the six-month Dubai Expo 2020, which was postponed a year due to the health crisis but will now open in October, to bring in millions of people and improve the economy.

The emirate, which is heavily reliant on tourism, was one of the first to welcome visitors, opening its doors in July last year, just a few months after the epidemic broke out.

In contrast, Abu Dhabi has been more careful, only allowing a limited number of guests in December.

More than 715,000 cases of Covid-19 infection have been reported in the UAE, with 2,036 deaths.